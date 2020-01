Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 16:37 Hits: 0

Iraqi security forces raided Baghdad’s main protest site on Saturday and tried to eject protesters in southern cities, firing tear gas and bullets killing four people and wounding dozens more, police and medical sources said.

