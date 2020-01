Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 19:36 Hits: 0

Hundreds of Lebanese gathered outside Beirut's central government building Saturday to reject the newly formed Cabinet and mark 100 days of anti-government demonstrations. Protesters breached tight security around the building, removing a metal gate and barbed wire and prompting security forces to respond with water cannon and tear gas.

