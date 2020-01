Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 21:27 Hits: 1

MADRID (Reuters) - Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido joined thousands of supporters at a demonstration in Madrid on Saturday after arriving in Spain on the last leg of a European tour.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/01/26/thousands-support-venezuela039s-guaido-at-madrid-rally