Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 20:40 Hits: 0

A member of the Rothschild family member is suing the city of Vienna, accusing it of "perpetuating" Nazi laws by plundering the Jewish banking family's foundation, media reports said Saturday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/rothschild-heir-accuses-vienna-of-perpetuating-nazi-laws-reports-12339344