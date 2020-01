Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 20:52 Hits: 0

The death toll in the explosion of a gas tanker in Lima has risen to 13 after the overnight deaths of five people hospitalized with severe burns, Peru's Health Ministry said Saturday.

