Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 20:58 Hits: 0

Israeli centrist party leader Benny Gantz said on Saturday he had accepted an invitation to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday to discuss a peace plan for the Middle East.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/israel-s-gantz--netanyahu-rival--says-will-meet-trump-on-peace-plan-12340620