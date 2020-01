Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 15:22 Hits: 1

The conflicting messages delivered at a recent commemoration of the liberation of Auschwitz reveal the extent to which today's politics are being defined by the tug of war between nationalism and cosmopolitanism. But when it comes to drawing lessons from the Holocaust, the cosmopolitans retain the moral high ground.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/auschwitz-anniversary-pits-nationalism-against-cosmopolitanism-by-mark-leonard-2020-01