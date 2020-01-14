The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Floaters : Martín Espada Pays Tribute to Salvadoran Father Daughter Who Drowned at U.S. Border

Acclaimed poet Martín Espada pays tribute to Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his 23-month old daughter Angie Valeria, who drowned in the Rio Grande river in June 2019 trying to cross into the United States. A photo of the drowned Salvadoran father and daughter caused widespread outrage at the humanitarian crisis at the U.S. southern border and also raised questions about the ethics of exploiting such images in the press. Espada’s poem “Floaters” meditates on their passing and its aftermath.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/1/14/martin_espada_poem_immigration

