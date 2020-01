Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 15:50 Hits: 2

Democrats are pushing back at GOP backlash over a controversial line in House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff's (D-Calif.) closing statement in Friday night's impeachment trial arguments....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/479903-democrats-cry-foul-over-schiff-backlash