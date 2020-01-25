Trump's defense begins opening arguments in impeachment trial: Live coverage #1

Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 15:00 Hits: 1

Donald Trump’s defense team previewed a very Donald Trump strategy during Tuesday’s procedural debate in the impeachment trial: lie, attack, ignore the facts. Now it’s time for a concentrated blast of that as they begin their opening arguments.

And we’re getting underway on Saturday morning as we prepare to hear the Trump team’s defense of Donald Trump. I’m sure, after 64 hours of writing about impeachment this week, you’re as thrilled about this as I am.

As they settle in, let us contemplate the way in which despite 24 hours of careful case-building each day, and a further 11 hours of laying the case out during the amendment process, somehow each day Republicans found one thing that they all agreed was offensive. Just one statement every day that allowed them to say “Well, the House case was going well, and then X, and X made me so angry that I forgot everything else.”

Quite the coincidence.

McConnell repeats that Team Trump is expected to take only two to three hours today, with a possible break in the middle. Why they’re choosing to do it this way isn’t quite clear.

Pat Cipollone starts off by saying that they don’t anticipate using 24 hours because he doesn’t believe the House team has “met their burden” because Trump “did absolutely nothing wrong.”

Cipollone making it clear that the day devoted to get attacking the House managers. And, of course, he gets in not only “asking you to overturn the last election” but their new bit on “taking the 2020 election away from the American people.”

Cipollone starts off by saying that the House team didn’t talk about the transcript — despite Schiff reading the transcript.

Cipollone pretends that the portion of the transcript he read was somehow “covered up” when it was explicitly covered, complete with a breakdown of Europe’s contributions. Still, you can bet at the end of the day Republicans will suddenly discover that they “heard new things” today.

MIchael Purpura stands up to play the less than a minute worth of Schiff talking about the phone call during the House hearings that were the designated Thing To Be Angry About during that hearing. Again, expect Senators to be shocked at this, despite having seen it before, and despite the number of times that Schiff makes it clear he’s not reading from the transcript but giving the “essence” of the case.

Purpura then goes through the “facts” that the Trump team are going to talk about. Which seem to have grown absolutely nothing than what Jim Jordan and Kevin McCarthy said in the House.

It’s easy to see why they’re not going to talk long.

Ah. I see Fox "news" is actually leaving up the sound for Trump's lawyers. They had up the picture but no sound for the House managers. Of course. Of course. January 25, 2020

Team Trump has spoken for twenty minutes, and already managed to get in overturning an election, shredding the ballots, basement meetings, process arguments, and fake news.

It's easy to see why they won't need 24 hours. Because this is highly compressed bullshit.

Purpura takes time away from attacking House managers to attack call witness Jennifer Williams. Don’t expect this to be the last time they go after the witnesses.

A lesson in how to write around the evidence—show the video from everyone except the witness who noted that the Ukrainians expressed concern on the day of Trump’s call.

Hey, you know what surprising information the Trump team has just revealed? That the “Democrat witnesses” aren’t the high level witnesses who held direct meetings with Trump.

Seems like we should be talking to those guys.

Shorter Team Trump: Why didn't the House managers do our job for us?

Sekulow calls on Republicans to extend their empathy to … Donald Trump. Because really, who has had it tougher than Trump?

He’s been talking for five minutes, and Jay Sekulow is already the most embarrassing member of Trump’s team by 200%.

