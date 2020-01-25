Trump's defense begins opening arguments in impeachment trial: Live coverage #2

Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 16:03 Hits: 1

Donald Trump’s defense team previewed a very Donald Trump strategy during Tuesday’s procedural debate in the impeachment trial: lie, attack, ignore the facts. Now it’s time for a concentrated blast of that as they begin their opening arguments.

Oh, wait — Cipollone is going to devote his time to continuing the character assassination on Schiff. But he does get in how Democrats were scheming to “cancel an election” along with claims that they “manufactured evidence.”

Jay Sekulow, ladies and gentlemen, is reading a FISA court document on an FBI investigation which is all part of a scheme to see how many times he can say “Crossfire Hurricane.” Because man, who wouldn’t want to say Crossfire Hurricane. Crossfire Hurricane. There, I said it again.

Sekulow seems like he’s getting ready to unfold not just an argument to support not just Trump, but the Crowdstrike conspiracy. Which … sure. Let’s do that.

At this point, I honestly can’t think of anything that might move the needle more than letting Trump’s real motivations spill all over the Senate.

If Donald Trump withheld military assistance to Ukraine because of concern about European "burden sharing" then: - Why didn't they tell Ukraine? - Why didn't they tell Congress? - Why didn't they tell anyone in Europe who might have done something about it?

And none of this has a thing to do with the assistance to Ukraine, where Trump had no legal standing to hold the aid without notifying Congress.

Notice that Sekulow keeps quoting words out of context without playing the clips so you can hear either the question or the full response.

What Sekulow ignores is that Trump twice passed along the full military assistance package to the previous Ukrainian government, despite genuine concerns — raised by the DOD — about the government at that point being corrupt.

Notice what’s in every other hold on military assistance? The word “announced.” When Trump delayed the assistance in other instances, it was done with announcements and notification to Congress.

The aid to Pakistan was cancelled because Pakistan failed the review required under legislation.

Might be worth pointing out that it was Congress that authorized sales of offensive weapons to Ukraine, a process that didn’t begin until after the pro-Russian government that Paul Manafort helped put in place was ousted.

Oh, and that previous Ukraine government who got their aid unhindered? They got that package after the president at that time suspended Ukrainian investigations into Manafort.

Sekulow sits down and hands over to White House deputy assistant attorney Pat Philbin.

What might have really worked to show Trump’s concern about burden sharing, would be evidence that during the hold Trump talked to some other country about increasing support for Ukraine.

Or heck, that he made that pitch at any time. So … where is that evidence?

Philbin going through the excuses for why it’s perfectly okay for Trump to deny all evidence and witnesses. Which is kind of pitiful, really.

Note that everything--everything—that Philbin is discussing is talking about the impeachment at the Judiciary Committee stage. And there was a vote before that stage. He’s trying to invert the inquiry and the impeachment itself.

Also note that House committees are authorized to send out subpoenas at any time, not just during an impeachment. In no sense were the subpoenas “invalid.”

Basement Bunker. When Basement isn't enough. And Bunker isn't enough. You get a Basement Bunker.

Backing up a bit to say that every single thing that the Trump Team claims the House is trying to “hide” from the Senate doesn’t come from the “secret” hearings where only 100 Representatives were present, but from testimony that was nationally televised.

Philbin going after “the whistleblower who started all of this.”

Philibin suggesting that knowing “the motivations” is more important than the evidence. And says there is a “public report” tying the whistleblower to … Joe Biden.

A member of Schiff’s staff spoke to the whistleblower — because the process of filing a whistleblower report requires going through that member of the House intelligence committee staff.

Philbin making a lot of accusations against Schiff, claiming that he lied about the whistleblower. And now Philbin is pulling up an out of context clip on Russia.

Better than half of Philbin’s time has been devoted to attacking Schiff’s character.

The Mueller Report did not Ã¢Â€Âœconclude that there was no collusion." January 25, 2020

Philbin momentarily ends his character attack, and hands back to Cipollone.

