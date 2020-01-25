Trump's defense begins opening arguments in impeachment trial: Live coverage #3

Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 16:54 Hits: 1

Donald Trump’s defense team previewed a very Donald Trump strategy during Tuesday’s procedural debate in the impeachment trial: lie, attack, ignore the facts. Now it’s time for a concentrated blast of that as they begin their opening arguments.

Philbin ends his character assault on Schiff, and hands off to Cipollone so he can continue the character attack on Schiff. Cipollone also tosses in claims that Democrats manufactured evidence, along with an obligatory attempt to “cancel the election.”

For some reason, Cipollone thinks that reading completely innocuous parts of the transcript really, really, really slowly makes for more impact.

And we’ve wrapped the coverage of Trump’s attorneys, thankfully, until Monday when things will surely be even more exciting. We’ve not yet heard what Alan Dershowitz has to say about the House managers’ underwear, Ken Starr hasn’t revealed any clothing stains, and Pam Bondi hasn’t accepted a bribe … that we know of. So there’s plenty left to do.

See you then.

Cipollone says all they’ve talked about today is “the facts.” Which means talking about overturning an election, attacking the intelligence community, character attacks on Adam Schiff, character attacks on the whistleblower and process arguments about why Congressional subpoenas are “invalid.” Plus support for Trump’s conspiracy theories.

You know. The facts.

And they’re outta there until Monday afternoon.

What the opening of the Trump case illustrated was that they seem to have even less than previously suggested. Which could mean that the pre-puncturing done by the House managers caused some material to be left on the cutting room floor.

Although, the straight up repetition of already debunked nonsense, especially by Jay Sekulow, would indicate that the Trump attorneys wouldn’t shy away from making claims that were already known lies.

Waiting for every Republican to spend time in front of the Fox camera being astonished by all the "new" information. Please folks, form an orderly queue.

After listening to the PresidentÃ¢Â€Â™s lawyers opening arguments, I have three observations:They donÃ¢Â€Â™t contest the facts of TrumpÃ¢Â€Â™s scheme.TheyÃ¢Â€Â™re trying to deflect, distract from, and distort the truth.And they are continuing to cover it up by blocking documents and witnesses. January 25, 2020

Start your countdown for when Trump tweets that the ratings for his attorneys were so much better than House managers. Unless he's already done it. Because ... ratings. They're what's important.

"White House and white people" @JeffreyToobin on the Trump legal team FTW. January 25, 2020

BTW, when Pat Philbin made a claim that there's a connection between the whistleblower and Joe Biden, it may have seemed like a play to the fringes of fringedom. It’s not.

Consider this the warm-up act for an argument that the whole whistleblower complaint was designed to block the investigation into Burisma. Expect that exact claim to be made by Republicans, including Lindsey Graham, who is now calling for an investigation into the Bidens apart from the impeachment.

