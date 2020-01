Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 00:57 Hits: 6

President Donald Trump was accused of “jury tampering” after he reportedly threatened Republican senators not to vote to remove him from office in his impeachment trial. A Trump confidant told CBS…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/trump-accused-of-jury-tampering-after-allegedly-threatening-gop-senators-not-to-vote-against-him/