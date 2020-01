Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 02:35 Hits: 3

A forensic psychiatrist took the stand at former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's Manhattan rape trial on Friday, explaining why some sexual assault victims do not report attacks or avoid their abusers.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/cna-lifestyle/lifestyle/actress-rosie-perez-backs-up-sciorra-account-in-weinstein-rape-12328244