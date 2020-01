Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 02:57 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON: Democratic lawmakers concluded their opening arguments in Republican President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate on Friday with a warning that he was a threat to democracy and would abuse his power again if he is not removed from office. On the third and final day of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/democrats-warn-at-impeachment-trial-that-trump-will-abuse-his-office-again-if-not-removed-12328932