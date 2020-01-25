Is Moscow Mitch the messenger of the 'heads on pikes' threat from Trump to Republicans?

Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Moscow Mitch McConnell has a team working overtime to work the refs, and getting the traditional press to spin out stories about his masterful control of the Senate. Like this one quoting people from his inner sphere, in which he is credited with "educating GOP senators, coordinating with the White House, preaching the importance of party unity and bearing the brunt of Democratic attacks on behalf of his 53 members—some of whom are in close reelection races."

But does he have their backs in fighting attacks from Donald Trump, or is he coordinating that with the White House, too? CBS News reported Thursday night that Republican senators have been warned: “Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike." After all, McConnell has promised that "Everything I do during this, I'm coordinating with White House Counsel. There will be no difference between the president's position and our position as to how to handle this." Does that include threatening his fellow senators?

That wasn't just idle talk from McConnell. He had a one-on-one coordinating meeting with Trump, where he promised—again—a quick acquittal. McConnell would happily use the "head on a pike" threat to enforce that.

