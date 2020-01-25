House managers wrap up their opening argument for impeachment: Live coverage #5

Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 00:35 Hits: 1

It’s the final day of the House managers’ opening arguments in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff delivered a closing argument for the ages on Thursday night, and now we get to find out what he left for the actual closing argument.

Schiff will again be joined by House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler and Reps. Val Demings, Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Sylvia Escobar, and Jason Crow. Daily Kos will have continuing coverage.

The House Impeachment managers have now completed their case with an astounding speech from Adam Schiff, national treasure. Comments for the evening are below the fold. We’ll be back in the morning as Trump’s legal team delivers their arguments.

“In Russia they have a constitution. It’s not a bad constitution … just a meaningless one.” — Adam Schiff

Folks, we are in the home stretch. House managers have done a fantastic job both in laying out the case against Trump and in trying to anticipate the case that will be made by Trump’s attorneys starting on Saturday morning.

Jason Crow is up with about 2.5 hours remaining on the clock for the House team, talking about how ridiculous it is for Trump to believe that he’s immune to indictment, can’t be investigated, can issue a blanket claim of privilege, can deny every subpoena, and isn’t answerable in court.

Crow’s personal conclusion: “There’s been a lot of conversation the last few years about what makes America great. And I have some ideas about that. I think that what makes America great is that generation after generation, there have been Americans willing to stand up and make sacrifice for their country. I have seen people give everything for this country, so we can sit here today.

This isn’t politically expedient. It’s hard. It’s uncomfortable. But that’s the definition of public service. We are here to give of ourselves to this country. Those who have given so much for this country deserve no less from us now, than to honor their sacrifices.

I have tried to do that these last three days. My time is done, and it is now your time.”

Adam Schiff steps up and declares that this is the last presentation. Says that he was given the advice “to be immortal, you don’t have to be eternal” so he will try to keep it short. Starts off by saying that he’s exhausted and thanking everyone for listening.

Schiff runs though the counts of what Trump did to earn an article of Abuse of Power, ending each statement with “that has been proved.”

@RepAdamSchiff is about to close the whole case (pending witnesses) and I feel like I'm watching Mr. Smith Goes To Washington. #impeachmentTrial January 25, 2020

Despite his statement that he is exhausted—which is certainly easy to believe—Schiff is bringing energy and emotion to this final pitch, attacking the charges and reviewing the entire case.

Adam Schiff is leaving it all on the field.

Schiff defends the idea that the obstruction charge is at least as important as the abuse of power charge, because that charge shows Trump’s challenge to Congress’ ability to investigate any crime.

Schiff once again pointing out that even if the House wins every single time in defending their subpoenas, Trump can simply run out the clock.

Schiff making a pre-emptive strike on the case to be presented by Trump’s team, including defending the whistleblower.

Schiff also gets in some advance eye-rolling at the faux outrage out his mocking Trump. Then Schiff hits directly at Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr for the public arguments they’ve made in defense in Trump.

Schiff talks about the after-the-fact justifications that the Trump team cooked up for why the military assistance was held … and notes that the documents showing the creation of those justifications are among those that Trump has refused to release.

Schiff gets a chuckle from the Senate by talking about “the well known rule, if the defendant says he didn’t do it, he couldn’t have done it.”

Schiff getting to a summary of where he believes the Trump team is going — which is where Trump started, with the idea that Article 2 means he can do anything.

Schiff slows down his speech, talks about his father, and winds together military service and moral courage in the terms used by Robert Kennedy. The pauses and careful approach here is definitely heightening the attention to the speech and adding a new note.

“What I said in this chamber last night, if it resonated with anyone at all, did not require courage. My views, as heartfelt as they were, are the views of my constituents.” … brings up the “Your head will be on a pike” threat leveled at Republicans who might vote against Trump.

Schiff has become almost conversational at this point. He’s reaching out to each person in the room, as if they’re all on the same team. It’s really pretty amazing.

Adam Schiff has been pounding. He’s been humorous. He’s been aggressive in taking apart the opposing case. He’s been warm. He’s been encouraging. He’s called to their better natures. He’s demanded their fair action.

If there is more that he could have done tonight, I don’t know what it might be.

“They look to us … from all over the world, they look to us. And increasingly they don’t recognize what they see.”

“I ask you, I implore you … give America a fair trial. She’s worth it. Thank you.”

That is the end of the case presented by the House managers. I’ll be damned. I’m crying.

