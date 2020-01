Category: World Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 19:56 Hits: 4

Although the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 did precious little to reduce the tax burden of middle-class Americans, it has been great for millionaires. And according to Peter…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/republican-lawmakers-personally-made-millions-from-their-giant-tax-cut-report/