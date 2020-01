Category: World Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 18:00 Hits: 3

Ever more pesticides, many illegal, are being used in Turkey, according to a new Greenpeace study. Yet the tainted produce keeps ending up on European dinner tables, setting off alarm bells about serious health risks.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/deadly-pesticides-in-eu-produce-from-turkey/a-52142826?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf