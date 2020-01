Category: World Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 19:20 Hits: 4

Rebels groups from Darfur and Blue Nile have agreed to a deal that could see them merging with the national army. But rebels from South Kordofan have refused to sign the accord, saying they want an autonomous state.

