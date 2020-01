Category: World Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 19:43 Hits: 4

President Donald Trump called it his “profound honor” on Friday to be the first president to attend the annual anti-abortion gathering in Washington called the March for Life.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200124-trump-calls-himself-defender-of-unborn-children-at-anti-abortion-rally-march-for-life