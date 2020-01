Category: World Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 19:54 Hits: 4

A violent storm which wrought havoc across huge swathes of Spain's eastern and southern coastline this week claimed 12 lives and left four others missing, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Friday, blaming climate change for the extreme weather.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/storm-gloria-claims-12-lives-in-spain--four-missing--12328022