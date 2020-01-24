Senate Republicans' latest cover-up excuse: Trump will obstruct witnesses, so why bother?

Category: World Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 15:50 Hits: 4

Senate Republicans are using Donald Trump’s obstruction of Congress as an excuse for letting him get away with obstruction of Congress and abuse of power. Trump would assert executive privilege to prevent former national security adviser John Bolton from testifying, they say, leading to a long court fight, so … there’s no point in having him testify.

“There will be parts of their testimony, they will be covered by executive privilege and parts that are not. Those have to be litigated. That'll take a couple of months to be able to go through the process,” according to Sen. James Lankford. Enough other Republicans say similar things for it to be a verified talking point, not just an individual concern.

There are so many problems with this. For one thing:

Executive privilege cannot be used to prevent a witness who is willing to testify from appearing, and certainly not one who no longer works in government. ItÃ¢Â€Â™s not a gag order. And witnesses testify on national security all the time.Bolton has a right to testify if he wants to. https://t.co/4FtvPDgtDl January 23, 2020

Okay, actually that was two points: Trump claiming executive privilege to shield himself in an impeachment trial would be unprecedented, and executive privilege is not a gag order on Bolton, who has already said that he would testify under subpoena.

Additionally, Republicans are talking about the courts taking too long. Guess who’s presiding over the impeachment trial? United States Chief Justice John Roberts. Gonna bet that he could short-circuit the court battle on this.

But beyond that, seriously, Republicans? I know your lack of shame knows no bounds, but “He doesn’t want the witnesses to testify so really there’s nothing to be done” would be pathetic if it was sincere. As it is, it’s simply one more piece of evidence of how far Republicans will go to maintain power, embracing the most ridiculous of excuses to avoid making even more details of Trump’s abuses of power public.

As a reminder, large majorities of Americans say the Senate should call witnesses in this impeachment trial, and it would take just four Republican senators to make it happen.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1913749