Mr. 'Grab 'em by the pussy' spouts off about 'the majesty of God's creation' at anti-abortion rally

Donald Trump’s speechwriters really pulled out all the rhetorical flourishes for his remarks at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Mr. “Grab ‘em by the pussy” was spouting line after line about “the majesty of God’s creation” and “the splendor that radiates from each human soul” and “all of the blessings that will come from the beauty, talent, purpose, nobility, and grace of every American child.”

Sure, dude.

Trump was introduced with a spiel that must have been a big part of how he was sold on becoming the first president to appear at the march, focusing strongly on how young the marchers are (gotta get that youth vote). Trump then paced the stage, basking in the attention, for the duration of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” with chants of “Four more years” occasionally breaking through.

Then it was on to the high-flown rhetoric about how “every child is a precious and sacred gift from God. Together we must protect, cherish, and defend the dignity and the sanctity of every human life.” This from a man who has made tearing children out of their parents’ arms and imprisoning them in dangerous conditions with inadequate health care a high-priority policy.

He wants “every child born and unborn to fulfill their God-given potential,” said the man who has repeatedly sought to slash the nutritional assistance that allows so many children to go to school and think of their lessons rather than their hunger.

No Trump speech, even one meticulously crafted for inspirational oomph like this one, would be complete without a turn to attacking Democrats with a series of lies, of course. You know, “Democrats have embraced the most radical and extreme positions,” said the head of the party that has enacted a series of massively restrictive abortion bans, following that up with the “Democrats back executing babies after birth” lie, a vicious one aimed at increasing the suffering of dying babies.

But I guess that’s what Trump meant when he went back to inspirational mode to conclude, telling the crowd, “You make it your mission to spread God’s grace.” And I guess that’s what they call it when old men shriek threats at scared young women outside a clinic’s doors.

