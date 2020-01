Category: World Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 17:55 Hits: 3

President Trump's defense team plans to present arguments for about two hours on Saturday, an official familiar with the strategy confirmed to The Hill.The president's attorneys will get their first chance to prese...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/479775-trump-team-to-present-case-for-two-hours-on-saturday