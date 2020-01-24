House managers wrap up their opening argument for impeachment: Live coverage #1

Category: World Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 18:50 Hits: 5

It’s the final day of the House managers’ opening arguments in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff delivered a closing argument for the ages on Thursday night, and now we get to find out what he left for the actual closing argument.

Schiff will again be joined by House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler and Reps. Val Demings, Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Sylvia Escobar, and Jason Crow. Daily Kos will have continuing coverage.

Ongoing coverage can be found here.

The House management team is expected to finish up dealing with abuse of power today, then focus on the charge of obstruction before working back to a summation.

Considering the closing that Adam Schiff provided on Thursday, it could well be amazing.

Expect events today to wrap up around 10 PM Eastern, with the usual scattering of breaks.

Jason Crow picks up the review of the abuse charge by reviewing how Donald Trump only released the military assistance to Ukraine after the hold was under attack from all directions.

In the House hearings, Republicans claimed that the assistance was released because Trump was waiting for additional meetings between Zelensky and U.S. officials, or the passage of an anti-corruption bill in the Ukrainian parliament.

However, Trump never made these claims. They were never mentioned until Trump’s supporters in the House felt they had to invest something to cover up his clear crimes.

Crow making it clear that this sessions is intended to address the arguments that the Trump team can be expected to make in defending the hold.

There was no additional review by the DOD, no matter what Republicans have claimed.

There was no additional review by the State Department, no matter what Republicans have claimed.

There was no “inter-agency” review at all, no matter what Republicans have claimed.

The military assistance for Ukraine was completely cleared on May 23. The review, headed by the DOD, showed that Ukraine had already met legislative targets for fighting corruption and for upholding democracy. There was never any other review or investigation.

Crow completes a quite fast review of the reasons provided for the hold. Which isn’t surprising — because there were none. Every reason that’s been presented was an after-the-fact invention. No one was given a reason at the time, even when they asked directly.

Hakeem Jeffries steps up to begin looking at obstruction, so it looks like there’s not going to be a summary step between Article 1 and Article 2 of the impeachment.

After the morning reports of a recording showing Trump screaming for Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman to “take out” Ambassador Yovanovitch, the White House has responded by saying, "Every President in our history has had the right to place people who support his agenda and his policies within his Administration.”

Which certainly does not sound like a denial.

Jeffries running through the efforts both before, and after, Trump’s phone call to restrict knowledge of Trump’s Ukraine scheme within the White House. Until the July 25 call, the knowledge was pretty well confined to a handful of officials, many of whom seemed not to realize that Trump was a full participant in the scheme. But following the July 25 call, it was clear to everyone that Trump wasn’t just in the loop, he was driving the effort.

Since the July 25 call made clear that Trump was leading the effort to extort Ukraine, his team in the White House did what they could to hide the call.

It seems increasingly likely that this recording is going to have some impact into today’s trial. It may be why Adam Schiff did not pause between the case on Article 1 and Article 2 for any summary.

Even more disturbing, damning evidence that Donald Trump undermined our diplomatic relationships, our committed public servants, and our national security for his own personal, political gain. This is exactly why we need a real trial, with witnesses and documents. https://t.co/NvuhOx7aLx January 24, 2020

Jeffries moving into the whistleblower complaint, and showing again the baffling decision by the acting director of national intelligence to take the complaint straight to the White House—giving Trump a huge heads-up on the complaint and its contents, as well as giving the White House a chance to tell the acting director to hide the complaint from Congress.

The OLC’s involvement in this phase of the cover-up is flat out criminal on its face.

Jeffries talking about the ability of the United States to “make it to the other side” and listing off the Civil War, the Great Depression, World War II, the Jim Crow era, September 11 and how America always “made it to the other side” is another fantastic speech.

Describes Trump’s action as “an attack on our character” and returns to talking about abuse of power in showing that it wasn’t adversity that caused Trump to act in Ukraine, it was his inability to handle power.

These last five minutes of Jeffries presentation are another much-watch moment.

Jason Crow up again to discuss the cover-up effort as the whistleblower, congressional investigations, and public inquiries unravel Trump’s far-from-perfectly-secret hold.

Crow showing just how badly things had unraveled as September began. By September 5, not only was the hold visible, not only had multiple members of Congress requested a reason for the hold — and received none — but the Washington Post had already published an op-ed drawing the clear line between Trump’s withholding the assistance and the investigations that he and Giuliani had been demanding for months.

After the whistleblower complaint was in the hands of the White House, only then did they begin an attempt to create an excuse for the hold on assistance. It wasn’t until then, in early September, that an White House official indicated that the hold was tied to Trump being concerned about donations from Europe. They also began looking for details on European contributions … two months after the hold was placed.

At the same time, Duffey at the OMB sent an email to DOD completely backtracking over the previous two months and pretending that there never had been a hold to begin with.

Just as how Jeffies’ description of the “no pressure” claim on Thursday gave fresh insight into how that claim is ridiculous, Crow’s review of the excuses provided for the hold show really opened up just how much Trump’s team scrambled, especially at the end, in an effort to paper over the scheme.

