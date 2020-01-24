House managers wrap up their opening argument for impeachment: Live coverage #2

Category: World Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 20:05 Hits: 6

It’s the final day of the House managers’ opening arguments in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff delivered a closing argument for the ages on Thursday night, and now we get to find out what he left for the actual closing argument.

Schiff will again be joined by House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler and Reps. Val Demings, Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Sylvia Escobar, and Jason Crow. Daily Kos will have continuing coverage.

Just as how Jeffies’ description of the “no pressure” claim on Thursday gave fresh insight into how that claim is ridiculous, Crow’s review of the excuses provided for the hold show really opened up just how much Trump’s team scrambled, especially at the end, in an effort to paper over the scheme.

Adam Schiff is back again to close out the discussion of Article 1 … which seems to be coming out of sequence as we’ve already had a couple of discussions on Article 2. It seems something happened near the beginning this afternoon that caused Schiff to shuffle things around a bit.

Schiff is saying it in nicer terms, but what much of the evidence shows is that Trump is an incredible patsy. Give him one hint that someone has said a mean thing about him, and you can get him to do anything you want.

Trump extorted Ukraine. But in the process, Giuliani and Parnas played Trump like a toy piano. They got him to jump whenever they wanted.

Schiff shows how the conflict in Ukraine isn’t about Ukraine. It’s about Putin flexing his muscle and using Trump’s weakness to exert his reach across Europe.

Schiff plays a video of John McCain discussing the promise and peril of Ukraine. It will be interesting to see if that gets any response from Senators. Some Republican will surely find a way to call it offensive.

Schiff spending considerable time concentrating on how Trump’s actions threatened Ukraine, and how just the hint of a schism between U.S, and Ukraine was seen as a victory for Putin.

Schiff makes it clear that the cost of Trump’s actions to the United States has been tremendous. “It’s painful to see our allies distance themselves from the United States. It’s more than painful, it’s dangerous … But if we’re going to condition our support for our allies on how willing they are to be dragging kicking and screaming into our politics … we’re not going to have a single ally left.”

The bigger cost to Ukraine is not that withholding aid meant they were short of bullets on the front line—it was a signal that their most vital alliance was no stronger than their willingness to engage in corruption.

The bigger cost to the United States was being revealed as a source of corruption who judged allies by their willingness to engage in partisan politics — even when that required them to lie.

And the total damage for both was tremendous.

Every time a clip of Marie Yovanovitch comes up, it shows again just how deeply decent she is. And makes the scheme to threaten and smear her seem all that much more despicable.

Schiff shows how Trump’s Ukraine scheme is only part of the larger effort to undermine U.S. elections.

