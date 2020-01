Category: World Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 07:01 Hits: 5

During a brief visit, Chancellor Merkel plans to address multiple topics with President Erdogan, from regional conflicts to human rights issues. German politicians believe continuing dialog is crucial.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/angela-merkel-to-meet-erdogan-amid-regional-tension/a-52119201?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf