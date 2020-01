Category: World Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 03:31 Hits: 4

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will release details of his long-delayed peace plan for the Middle East before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his election rival Benny Gantz visit the White House next week.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200124-israel-palestinian-conflict-benjamin-netanyahu-benny-gantz-middle-east-peace-jared-kushner