Category: World Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 06:05 Hits: 1

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the lead House impeachment manager, made an impassioned effort to break through to Senate Republicans on Thursday night in his closing argument by exhorting them to remove President Trump from...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/479697-schiff-pleads-to-senate-gop-right-matters-and-the-truth-matters