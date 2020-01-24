Dark money group spends $700,000 to save conservative House Democrat from progressive challenger

Category: World Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 00:10 Hits: 0

A mystery dark money group called "American Workers for Progress" has booked $720,000 in TV time to help Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar ahead of the March Democratic primary, according to data provided by a source with knowledge of media buys in the district. The spot praises Cuellar for fighting "to protect Obamacare" and "standing with Nancy Pelosi to lower prescription drug prices."

Help Jessica Cisneros fight back against this flood of dark money. Send her $3 today.

The ad is one of those "call your congressman to thank him" commercials, a classic dodge used to elevate a politician's profile without expressly calling for his election—or the defeat of his opponent, in this case attorney Jessica Cisneros, who is challenging the conservative Cuellar for his long history of siding against progressive priorities and with Donald Trump.

This dodge allows the spot’s sponsor to avoid having to disclose its spending to the FEC, since by the barest definition this isn't a campaign ad. In fact, American Workers for Progress hasn't disclosed a thing: Their website is just a single page that contains exactly one sentence of explanatory text and doesn't describe the group's backers in any way. All we know from the site's registration data is that the domain was purchased on Jan. 8 of this year by a firm called NP Strategy Group.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1913372