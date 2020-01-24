House managers continue to build devastating impeachment case against Trump: Live coverage #5

Category: World Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 01:20 Hits: 0

Donald Trump has been impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress—and in case there was any doubt he’s guilty, he’s bragging about obstruction. But that’s not enough for Senate Republicans determined to protect him at all cost.

On day one of opening arguments, the House impeachment managers, led by Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, gave a master class in conveying complicated information clearly and persuasively, while Republicans conveyed their contempt for the proceedings by leaving the room and Chief Justice John Roberts failed to do his job by rebuking their absences. Even before Democrats began to make their case, a majority of Americans believed Trump should be removed from office.

The House impeachment managers—Schiff, Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, and Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Jason Crow, and Sylvia Garcia—continue to make their case in the second day of opening arguments. Daily Kos will be following live.

We’re back, with Hakeem Jeffries continuing what’s been a powerful presentation with an insightful and fresh approach.

Jeffries continues to demonstrate, step by step, just how ridiculous Donald Trump’s claims of “no pressure” really are. Ukraine needed the military assistance. They needed the White House meeting.

They didn’t just want them. They required them to survive.

So long as it was just Rudy Giuliani representing himself as Trump’s personal attorney, they resisted announcing investigations, because they knew it would risk their bipartisan support in Congress. But Trump didn’t leave it at Giuliani. He pushed the State Department to take their marching orders from Giuliani, and with the help of calls from Sondland, Volker, and others, Zelensky was driven to cooperate with Giuliani.

Jeffries: “This is corruption and abuse of power in it’s purest form.”

The new position from Republicans is that since Trump has said he'll invoke privilege if Bolton is subpoenaed … they won't subpoena Bolton. Because if they subpoena, and Trump invokes privilege, they would have to go to court. And if they go to court, Trump will fight. And if Trump fights, they’ll have to appeal. And that could mean this trial goes on for weeks. So they’re not even going to issue a subpoena. Obstruction beats obstruction charges, Q.E.D. Notice that Trump didn’t even have to invoke privilege or resist a subpoena to get the Republicans to fold. Because they come pre-folded.

Jeffries: “In America, for all of us, what keeps us free from tyranny, is the sacred principle: No one is above the law.”

Wraps a fantastic presentation on the pressure applied to Ukraine and how Zelensky was badgered into making a deal for the military assistance he should have had to begin with.

Slyvia Garcia is back up, and pounding the phrase “quid pro quo.”

Garcia is showing a series of clips, demonstrating that the State Department and NSC officials were not just aware of the extortion scheme Trump was conducting, but aware that it was wrong.

In clip after clip, Hill, Vindman, Taylor, and others demonstrate that they see what’s going on, and immediately acted to report that there was an issue.

Like Jeffries, Garcia demonstrated that Zelensky and team tried every way they could to not give into the corrupt investigations Trump was demanding. They only buckled to his demands after they were getting regular calls from Sondland, Volker, Giuliani and otehrs to make it clear they had no choice.

Five minute break at the request of the House management team. Unclear why.

It’s been a long five minutes. But then, the Senate hasn’t been on time for anything so far. Turtles. Turtles all the way down.

