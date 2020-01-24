The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Tennessee senator tries to burn Adam Schiff, but Twitter roasts her almost instantly

Category: World Hits: 1

Sen. Marsha Blackburn is well-known around these here parts for being a pretty detestable human being. Then again, detestability seems to be the only qualification for being a Republican senator these days. And Blackburn has indeed been doing her job as a Republican senator: groveling at the feet of Donald Trump while dismantling our democratic processes. 

As Donald Trump’s impeachment trial goes into another day, Republicans in the Senate are spending their time not paying attention with the deck already loaded, the fix already in. But having all of this obdurate criminality in place does not stop Republicans like Marsha Blackburn from being dumb as dirt. The senator from Tennessee decided to go and give her two cents, in a classic Republican attempt at gotcha-style politics:

x

Sorry! I should have warned you that your mind might be blown clear from your skull by Blackburn’s wit and wisdom. The Twitterverse very quickly realized that Marsha Blackburn had said something—something too stupid and unbelievably hubristic to let lie.

x

But people were also pissed.

x

Damn. “Guttersnipe” sounds awful.

x

x

And it didn’t stop. In fact, the ratio just took off on Sen. Blackburn

x

x

Some literature for Blackburn to read while she doesn’t fulfill her sworn oath on the Senate floor:

x

And some more reminders:

x

Before you knew it, #Marsha was trending. And not because The Brady Bunch is getting a reboot.

x

That Tweet is to remind people that Sen. Marsha Blackburn is trash.

x

And finally:

x

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1913633

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version