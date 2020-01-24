Tennessee senator tries to burn Adam Schiff, but Twitter roasts her almost instantly

Category: World Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 01:36 Hits: 1

Sen. Marsha Blackburn is well-known around these here parts for being a pretty detestable human being. Then again, detestability seems to be the only qualification for being a Republican senator these days. And Blackburn has indeed been doing her job as a Republican senator: groveling at the feet of Donald Trump while dismantling our democratic processes.

As Donald Trump’s impeachment trial goes into another day, Republicans in the Senate are spending their time not paying attention with the deck already loaded, the fix already in. But having all of this obdurate criminality in place does not stop Republicans like Marsha Blackburn from being dumb as dirt. The senator from Tennessee decided to go and give her two cents, in a classic Republican attempt at gotcha-style politics:

Adam Schiff is hailing Alexander Vindman as an American patriot. How patriotic is it to badmouth and ridicule our great nation in front of Russia, AmericaÃ¢Â€Â™s greatest enemy? January 23, 2020

Sorry! I should have warned you that your mind might be blown clear from your skull by Blackburn’s wit and wisdom. The Twitterverse very quickly realized that Marsha Blackburn had said something—something too stupid and unbelievably hubristic to let lie.

Aren't you supposed to be listening to the impeachment and not Tweeting or even having use of your phone? January 23, 2020

But people were also pissed.

Lt. Alexander Vindman has served our country 'Honorably' since 1999 to present day. Including a tour in Iraq in 2004-05 where he received a Purple Heart commendation. How DARE this guttersnipe @MarshaBlackburn try to attack an American HERO! @DeptVetAffairs@VFWHQ January 23, 2020

Damn. “Guttersnipe” sounds awful.

Omg you are awful. This man shed blood for our country. Shame on you January 23, 2020

How patriotic is it to read a book or conduct a FOX interview during a presidential impeachment trial? How patriotic is it to attack a war veteran and support a lying draft dodger? How patriotic is it to ignore facts and blabber garbage on Twitter? January 23, 2020

And it didn’t stop. In fact, the ratio just took off on Sen. Blackburn

In the event that youÃ¢Â€Â™re confused... youÃ¢Â€Â™re the elephant. Ã°ÂŸÂ¤Â¨ pic.twitter.com/zjQr8hWume January 23, 2020

Some literature for Blackburn to read while she doesn’t fulfill her sworn oath on the Senate floor:

And some more reminders:

What you CLEARLY fail to understand, and the exact reason you have NO business in the Senate is Lt. Col Vindman pledged an OATH to the United States of America - Not the @FoxNews propaganda news (or Rupert Murdoch) not to the @gop, and NOT to 45, but to his Country. January 23, 2020

Before you knew it, #Marsha was trending. And not because The Brady Bunch is getting a reboot.

How dare you. You're knee deep in Russia money & contacts. Col Vindman shed blood for this country, put his life on the line to defend each & every one of us & now you have the gall to question HIS loyalty & open him to threats? You're despicable madam. SHAME ON YOU! pic.twitter.com/r71xMLX009 January 23, 2020

That Tweet is to remind people that Sen. Marsha Blackburn is trash.

This is the most inane thing I've seen on Twitter today. Congrats to you and @DavidAFrench for making it possible. pic.twitter.com/qivaqWTXTD January 23, 2020

And finally:

This should clear it up for you. pic.twitter.com/H6kOePTBit January 23, 2020

