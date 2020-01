Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 11:00 Hits: 0

Tensions are running high between Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) after a bruising battle over the Senate impeachment trial's rules.Schumer has turned the procee...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/479490-tensions-between-mcconnell-and-schumer-run-high-as-trial-gains-momentum