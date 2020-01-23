What to expect as impeachment trial resumes Thursday

Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 14:00 Hits: 1

Thursday is the second day of opening arguments in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, with House managers taking up where they left off Wednesday night: methodically making the case against Trump as Republican senators break the rules by leaving the Senate chamber and otherwise show their contempt for the truth and the Constitution.

Each team has 24 hours over three days to make opening arguments, so the defense will likely start on Saturday, though it would be kind of funny to watch if the House managers wrapped up unexpectedly on Thursday and left the defense scrambling to be ready to start Friday. Or it would be, if Trump’s defense team was trying to make a coherent, fact-based argument rather than just shouting lies, which they’re prepared to do at any and all times.

The trial begins at 1 p.m. ET and is likely to once again wrap up shortly before 10 p.m. ET. The House managers making the case are House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, and Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Jason Crow, and Sylvia Garcia.

