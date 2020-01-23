Trump to be first president to attend anti-choice March for Life

Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 17:30 Hits: 1

Donald Trump continues to work hard to fire up evangelical voters—on Friday, he’ll be the first president to attend the March for Life. He was previously the first president to address the march by video, in 2018.

Trump will be there to remind the marchers why they support him despite the many ways he violates Christian doctrine on a daily basis, because he badly needs them to turn out in large numbers in November’s elections. Also, he loves an adoring crowd and this one won’t require him to go very far to bask in the cheers.

NARAL Pro-Choice America President Ilyse Hogue described Trump’s planned appearance as “turning to deception and disinformation about abortion to gin up a vocal and extreme minority as he faces the escalating reality that his presidency is crumbling around him,” while the Planned Parenthood Action Fund tweeted that “the 77% of us who support that access will have our say in November. Let’s make sure that next year, he’s there as a private citizen.”

