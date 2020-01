Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 18:39 Hits: 1

After U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday dismissed youth climate activist Greta Thunberg’s call for global leaders to address the climate crisis by telling…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-and-greta-thunberg-hit-back-at-steve-mnuchin-haters-gonna-hate-and-deniers-will-deny/