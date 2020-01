Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 18:13 Hits: 2

This month alone, *Cyberpunk 2077*, *Marvel’s Avengers*, *Dying Light 2*, and *Final Fantasy VII Remake* have all been pushed back. For some, it's probably for the best.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/video-game-delays-cyberpunk2077-marvels-avengers-dying-light-2