Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020

Dozens of world leaders gathered in Jerusalem to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. But amid rising anti-Semitism in Europe and the US, Israelis were hoping the event wouldn't just be symbolic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/world-holocaust-forum-israelis-want-action-on-anti-semitism-not-words/a-52126821?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf