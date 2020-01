Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 17:19 Hits: 1

A key suspect in the "Luanda Leaks" investigation has died in an apparent suicide. The death comes as Angolan authorities investigate the business dealings of billionaire Isabel dos Santos.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/banker-in-angola-money-laundering-scandal-kills-himself-say-police/a-52127545?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf