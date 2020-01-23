Jean Paul Gaultier bids farewell to the catwalk

Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 14:39 Hits: 2

Famous for Madonna's cone bras, blue and white stripy T-shirts, saintly models and corsets, "L’Enfant terrible" of French fashion Jean Paul Gaultier is retiring from the catwalk. His final haute couture show, which marked 50 years of his career, took place this week in Paris. Fashion writers Susie Lau and Alice Pfeiffer speak to Eve Jackson about the end of a fashion era.

