The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Jean Paul Gaultier bids farewell to the catwalk

Category: World Hits: 2

Famous for Madonna's cone bras, blue and white stripy T-shirts, saintly models and corsets, "L’Enfant terrible" of French fashion Jean Paul Gaultier is retiring from the catwalk. His final haute couture show, which marked 50 years of his career, took place this week in Paris. Fashion writers Susie Lau and Alice Pfeiffer speak to Eve Jackson about the end of a fashion era.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20200123-encore-culture-jean-paul-gaultier-bids-farewell-to-the-catwalk-french-designer-end-fashion-era-2

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version