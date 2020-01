Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 19:30 Hits: 2

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Lawyers for U.S. journalist Glenn Greenwald urged a Brazilian court on Thursday to dismiss criminal charges against him for allegedly aiding hackers who accessed the private phone messages of Sergio Moro, Brazil's current justice minister.

