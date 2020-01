Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 19:31 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the White House on Tuesday, the White House said in a statement on Thursday, and a source familiar with the situation said U.S. officials would most likely share some details of U.S. President Donald Trump's long-secret Middle East proposal.

