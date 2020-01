Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 16:45 Hits: 2

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II gave her formal assent on Thursday (Jan 23) for Britain to end its decades-long involvement in the European Union and seek a more independent but uncertain future at the end of the month. With the head of state's ceremonial approval of the withdrawal legislation, Britain ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/queen-elizabeth-ii-gives-assent-for-britain-to-leave-eu-12316082