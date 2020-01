Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 18:15 Hits: 2

THE HAGUE: The UN's highest court ordered Myanmar on Thursday (Jan 23) to do everything in its power to prevent the genocide of Rohingya Muslims, as international justice stepped into the crisis for the first time. In a unanimous ruling, the International Court of Justice rejected arguments made ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/myanmar-rohingya-genocide-icj-international-court-justice-hague-12307448