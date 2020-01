Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 18:25 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump fired off a new round of Twitter insults aimed at political rival Michael Bloomberg on Thursday (Jan 23), shortly after the Democratic presidential candidate's campaign debuted a new television ad attacking the Republican seeking re-election. Trump mocked ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-and-presidential-candidate-bloomberg-swap-insults-and-12317118