Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 17:25 Hits: 2

Apple is pushing back against the European Union's calls to require one charger that works for every phone, arguing that such a move could stifle innovation and harm consumers around the world.The company's stateme...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/479578-apple-warns-eu-call-for-common-charger-could-stifle-innovation