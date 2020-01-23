House managers continue to build devastating impeachment case against Trump: Live coverage #1

Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 19:00 Hits: 2

Donald Trump has been impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress—and in case there was any doubt he’s guilty, he’s bragging about obstruction. But that’s not enough for Senate Republicans determined to protect him at all cost.

On day one of opening arguments, the House impeachment managers, led by Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, gave a master class in conveying complicated information clearly and persuasively, while Republicans conveyed their contempt for the proceedings by leaving the room and Chief Justice John Roberts failed to do his job by rebuking their absences. Even before Democrats began to make their case, a majority of Americans believed Trump should be removed from office.

The House impeachment managers—Schiff, Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, and Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Jason Crow, and Sylvia Garcia—continue to make their case in the second day of opening arguments. Daily Kos will be following live.

And the second day of the presentation from House managers is underway with a prayer from the Senate chaplain. The expectation is that today is going to focus on how the events detailed on Wednesday relate to the law — and to impeachment. It’s also expected that much of the time today will focus on defining abuse of power.

There are 16 hours, 42 minutes left for the House to make it’s case. So expect another roughly eight hour session for Thursday.

Schiff confirms that today is dedicated to looking at the constitutional underpinning of abuse of power. Warns that there will be repetition of facts from Wednesday in the context of talking about constitutional issues.

Rather than the two hour introduction he did on Wednesday, Schiff has handed off the introduction today to Judiciary chair Jerry Nadler. Nadler is listing again the actions behind the abuse charge.

“No president has ever compelled a foreign power to help him cheat in our elections.”

Nadler mentions how the abuse plays into the obstruction. Schiff noted that the legal case for the abuse of power charge will actually run into Friday, with the rest of Friday devoted to looking at the obstruction charge.

Nadler: “We will begin by stating the law. Then we will review the facts. Then we will apply the law to the facts.”

Clarifying why the definition of abuse of power, and the review of how it applies to impeachment, is so vital to the case.

.@majorcbs says the White House counsel will likely focus arguments on how the charge of "abuse of power" is not in the Constitution https://t.co/Av2C7OBnt7pic.twitter.com/YquI6SNJvs January 23, 2020

Nadler is starting off by defending impeachment itself. Which may seem unnecessary — except for the 10 million Republican statements about “undoing an election” and the official letter from White House counsel just this week indicating that impeachment is no longer needed.

Having defined the necessity of impeachment, Nadler is moving to he definition of “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Which is a fascinating history lesson all on its own.

With the camera locked down, I can’t see if Rand Paul is playing Nintendo during the review past impeachments.

Nadler: “All prior impeachments … have included abuse of power.”

Nadler knee-caps the Trump defense team by showing past testimony from Alan Dershowitz defending abuse of power as a reason for impeachment. Then follows up by noting the 2018 note from William Barr making the same statement.

That was a big preemptive strike on a major part of the Trump case.

Don’t know if Nadler wrote all of this speech, but it’s really good. Mixes historical quotes with current facts, expands on the nature of abuse of power, deals with the concerns of the founders without making them out as godlike … it’s good.

There needs to be a special award for every nerd on the House management team who was a member of their high school A/V Club. They've managed to call up hundreds of clips and slides, and so far haven't left America looking at a blank screen or the wrong material.

Oscars? Are you watching this?

And now we get the clip of Lindsey Graham arguing the definition of “high crimes” during the Clinton impeachment.

This whole presentation may be more “polite” but it’s just as aggressive as Nadler jumping in on Tuesday evening to call Republicans voting to cover-up evidence “treacherous.”

Federalist 65! That’s been my go-to quote about this whole thing from the beginning. Nice to see it used here.

Nadler making it clear that impeachment articles unconnected to a underlying charge of violating a law aren’t just common, but practically universal. The review may seem extensive, but the sheer repetition and list of cases here has impact.

Lindsey Graham walked out of the chamber moments before Nadler played a clip of him just now January 23, 2020

Rep. Sylvia Garcia takes over with a focus on showing that Trump directed the scheme in Ukraine, and did so with corrupt intent.

This slide seems as if it’s going to be key to the remainder of the day.

