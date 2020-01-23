Prince Charles gave Mike Pence a royally epic snub in Jerusalem

Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 19:10 Hits: 4

Mike Pence is in Jerusalem attending the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, where attendees are marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

As Charles, the Prince of Wales, entered the venue, he and his wife, Camilla, made their way down a row of dignitaries, stopping for handshakes and polite chit-chat. That is, until Charles arrived at Mike and Karen Pence. What happened next absolutely had to sting, as Charles looked at Mike Pence directly in the eyes and kept moving, never extending his hand, instead reaching toward Benjamin Netanyahu’s hand.

WATCH:

I'm sure Prince Charles just snubbed Mike Pence. Titter pic.twitter.com/M9Hur6jXEs January 23, 2020

Who could blame Prince Charles for the snub? A lifelong environmentalist, Charles has promoted sustainability and organic farming worldwide since the 1970s. Earlier in the week, Charles unveiled a sustainability initiative at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he called for a new global economic model that shifts capital to combat climate change. That was the very same conference at which climate change denier Donald Trump again mocked 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg before the world’s media. Shame on Donald Trump, shame on Mike Pence, and shame on half of America for sending these fools to represent us.

The VP’s office has responded with a photo showing the pair talking either before or after the event, but it is difficult to take the official handshake line passover as anything other than a deliberate snub.

This is not true. VP and Prince Charles spoke prior to entering the event floor and after his remarks as well. https://t.co/Qr79TN42Axpic.twitter.com/LhsQVtHMRF January 23, 2020

