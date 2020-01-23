House managers continue to build devastating impeachment case against Trump: Live coverage #2

Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 19:30 Hits: 3

Donald Trump has been impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress—and in case there was any doubt he’s guilty, he’s bragging about obstruction. But that’s not enough for Senate Republicans determined to protect him at all cost.

On day one of opening arguments, the House impeachment managers, led by Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, gave a master class in conveying complicated information clearly and persuasively, while Republicans conveyed their contempt for the proceedings by leaving the room and Chief Justice John Roberts failed to do his job by rebuking their absences. Even before Democrats began to make their case, a majority of Americans believed Trump should be removed from office.

The House impeachment managers—Schiff, Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, and Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Jason Crow, and Sylvia Garcia—continue to make their case in the second day of opening arguments. Daily Kos will be following live.

This slide, introduced by up Syliva Garcia, would seem key to much of what’s to be discussed today.

Garcia is doing a good job of showing just how upside-down the conspiracy theory on the Bidens really is. Painful that this has to be done, but it has to be done.

And it’s still unlikely to affect Ted Cruz demanding Hunter Biden to appear, or Trump’s attorneys claiming that this was a legitimate thing to investigate.

Much of the case today — and some of the case on Wednesday — is really directed at highlighting just how false the statements from Trump’s team have been, and will be when they get their turn next week. Which doesn’t mean Republicans won’t, loudly and angrily, made the same unfounded claims again. In fact, they’re surely doing so on Fox right now — while talking over Garcia.

This whole section that Garcia has presented on the Biden conspiracy theory is top notch.

Next Tuesday, every Republican in the Senate will pretend he never heard any of this material.

NEW: CNN has canceled next week's Iowa town halls with candidates. Impeachment schedule is an issue. The events may still be rescheduled for Sat, Feb. 1. January 23, 2020

